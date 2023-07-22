It has been about four years since Joe McDermott has performed his songs for local children and their families at the Copperas Cove Public Library.
McDermott performed some of his old songs, and shared some new ones with the attendees. He performed three shows Thursday July 13, and throughout the shows kids were following along by clapping, raising their arms when asked to, as well as singing, dancing and smiling.
The show was the fifth show of the Copperas Cove Library’s 2023 summer reading program. McDermott’s show as well as all of the other summer reading program shows were made possible by the help of grants from the Texas Commission on the Arts that were received by the Copperas Cove Public Library.
Joe McDermott has been writing and performing children’s songs for about 35 years, and is an award winning singer and songwriter who loves to bring smiles and happiness to children and their families faces. He always brings a lot of energy to every show that he performs.
He has performed at schools, libraries, festivals, children’s museums and other community venues. McDermott has also has scored music composition for a full orchestra. He is praised by many in the industry for his compositions.
He also has several music Cd’s available for purchase as well as a coloring book titled “Coconut Beach which also includes a music CD, these are all available, as well as contacting him to set up a show on his website at https://www.joemcdermottmusic.com/
Joe McDermott says, “It is great to be back here performing again for the local residents here. I will be singing some of my older songs, but have added some new ones. I have added a new thing called wet poetry, where I read these silly poems, and I leave out the last word of the poem, and I get the kids to try and rhyme the last word. I enjoy being here.”
Carrie Harris brought her four year old daughter to the show and says,
“I love all of these summer reading shows and my kids have been coming to them for years. I think that these shows are something that the community does not know about, but it is very important. The library and the summer reading program is like the heart of the family here in Cove, bringing people together.”
Sara Holdsher brought four oh her children to the Joe McDermott singing show, and they all said loved singing along, dancing and just having fun.
