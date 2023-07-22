It has been about four years since Joe McDermott has performed his songs for local children and their families at the Copperas Cove Public Library.

McDermott performed some of his old songs, and shared some new ones with the attendees. He performed three shows Thursday July 13, and throughout the shows kids were following along by clapping, raising their arms when asked to, as well as singing, dancing and smiling.

