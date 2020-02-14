Clements/Parsons Elementary Assistant Principal Kirk Balk is a favorite when reading to first graders about Johnny Appleseed and wearing a metal pan on his head.
First graders in teacher Greg Carroll’s class learned about Appleseed and the many stories that surround him including him wearing a burlap sack with holes cut out for his head and arms and wearing a pot on his head as a hat.
Another story maintains that a snake tried to bite him on the foot, but failed because his skin was so tough. Other stories describe his love for animals and how he kept a wolf as a pet and played with a family of bears.
Carroll helped his students realize that some stories are not true, but rather tall tales.
“The children love the fact that he was a real person with a colorful, adventurous life,” Carroll said.
John Chapman, better known as Johnny Appleseed, was an American pioneer who introduced apple trees to large parts of Pennsylvania, Ontario, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois, as well as the northern counties of present-day West Virginia.
First grader Jamier Sewell was enamored with all the excitement that seemed to be in the historic figure’s life as a wanderer.
“I like Johnny Appleseed because he is a real life hero,” Sewell said.
In addition to increasing literacy by reading the book with his students, teaches like Carroll may also incorporate geography through a map of Johnny Appleseed’s travels as he planted his trees. Using apples, math lessons using fractions are also included. And, students reinforce their science skills with the seeds and charting results. The lesson also may contain a health and nutrition lesson with the fibrous apples.
“Johnny Appleseed was an important figure because he helped spread apple trees around the country,” Carroll told his students. “He often talked to people and encouraged them to respect all living things. He warned people not to take more than they needed and encouraged people to live close to nature. We can all take a lesson from his life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.