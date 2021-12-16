S. C. Lee Junior High art teacher Shannon Thompson has one goal: to teach students to think beyond themselves, their surroundings, and realize all they can accomplish with their lives.
Thompson has been the art teacher at the junior high campus since 2002. The way lessons in art are delivered and the different mediums students can now use have both changed dramatically over the last 20 years, said Principal Brian Jost.
“The Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills requirements for junior high do not change, but the delivery system has changed as technology has been incorporated more into curriculum,” Jost said. “Mrs. Thompson’s focus is to include all students in all projects.”
Thompson structures her classes with a focus on creativity, expression, and diversified instruction.
“I develop lesson plans to incorporate best practices, useful techniques, and meet school requirements,” Thompson said. “I keep teaching methods in line with standards and work constantly to exceed expectations while giving students and optimal art education.”
Thompson highlights the work of exceptional students in her art classes through school events and district contests. She also served as the yearbook teacher for five years.
“I encouraged students to use their knowledge of art to create the covers every year,” Thompson said. “They used their knowledge to add the same creativity to pages based on classes, groups, clubs, events and athletics.”
In the athletic realm, Thompson also served as the cheerleading coach for four years.
“I improved the students’ individual cheer abilities through direct mentoring and developed cheer routines for games, competitions, and special events,” Thompson said. “I built a strong network comprised of parents, staff, and fellow team members for the entire squad.”
Under Thompson’s mentorship, S. C. Lee produced several All-American cheerleaders and one All-American mascot.
Most recently, in addition to teaching, Thompson has led the campus United Way campaign, raising the second highest amount of money in CCISD for the charitable organization.
Jost said Thompson leads several fundraising plans on the campus.
“Students are involved and participate, which can give them a sense of doing something for others versus just themselves,” Jost said. “Mrs. Thompson encourages participation and promotes this among students. She is very creative in rallying support for the charitable organizations and student support. This position encompasses a tremendous amount of planning and support that is in conjunction with teaching.”
The CCISD United Way campaign takes place in October. In November, Thompson encourages students and staff to donate items for the Food for Families collection drive. She is also a volunteer each December with the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign and assists with providing gifts for students in-need through the Angel Tree Program each Christmas.
Thompson is the VFW Post 8577 Secondary Teacher of the Year and advances to the District 14 competition to represent Copperas Cove.
