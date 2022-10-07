Copperas Cove Junior High School Band Director Ryan Stewart knows more than just music. He knows how to teach students the art of sound and blend it with class and sophistication. Principal Jeff Shannon said it makes what Stewart does exceptional.
“His program is a well-oiled machine. His students understand the expectations of his program and they work their tails off to please him,” Shannon said. “His attention to detail is what stands out when I think of Mr. Stewart. He has times devoted to everything, from when students can bring their instruments in the morning, to rehearsal times, to trip itineraries, and to concert programs to just to name a few.
“If you haven’t been to a band concert, you really missed out, because what he was able to produce are works of sheer magic. I am sure he wouldn’t accept any of the accolades on his own, as he is modest and likes to share his successes with his students and assistant band directors.”
Shannon said Stewart believes in the team approach as his assistants collaborate with him in their efforts to produce the most beautiful of sounds. Assistant Band Director Kenneth Marina said the standards and routines Stewart sets in the classroom provide a safe place for students to always be their best.
“The proof is in the culture developed in the band hall as well as the success he leads them to,” Marina said. “He is one of the most consistent, reliable and hardworking teachers not only on this campus but in CCISD.”
Shannon says Stewart has a knack for hearing the sounds an instrument should make and teaches students through many repetitions how to get it right. Assistant Band Director Katherine Kelly said Stewart’s dedication to creating young musicians and good human beings is clear and present in the lessons he teaches every day.
“He consistently models strong classroom management skills and is firm but kind, inspiring students and co-workers to always try to better themselves. I would encourage anyone looking for inspiration to come and watch him teach,” Kelly said. “Not many people can keep the focus and attention of 40 seventh and eighth graders for an entire 55 minutes, but he does just that every single day, and the results speak for themselves.”
Stewart was named the 2022 CCISD Secondary Teacher of the Year. He is the only teacher in CCISD to have ever received the honor twice.
“Mr. Marina and Ms. Kelly understand his character better than most and they will be the first to tell you that the buck starts and ends with him,” Shannon said. “Long hours of practice, rehearsals, and concerts are what makes this man tick.”
