Copperas Cove ISD has trained teachers in the Science of Reading and the success of students mastering the ability to read is demonstrated in the district’s test scores.
Copperas Cove Junior High Principal Jeff Shannon said sixth grade reading teacher and grade level chairman Jessica Johnson has been instrumental in the development of the sixth grade reading team.
“She leads the way during Professional Leadership Committees and teacher growth conversations. She and her fellow teachers venture everywhere together and when conversations erupt, they all listen to what she has to say,” Shannon said. “Mrs. Johnson truly leads by example and models the expected ethical demeanor required at Copperas Cove Junior High.”
Johnson’s students are comprised of students at different learning levels in their journey to master reading. Her class includes both general education and special education students.
“Mrs. Johnson has helped students make significant growth in many areas of Reading and student relationship building,” Shannon said. “She prefers to be where the kids are, which is a huge relationship piece to consider. Mrs. Johnson’s students score well above their peers at the junior high level. She has the highest growth scores of all sixth grade reading teachers in the district. Her engaging lessons and knack for paying attention to details makes her outstanding. She is constantly pushing the bar and allowing students to embrace the struggle of learning. She does not take a backseat approach to instruction and the students love her for it.”
Johnson is the 2023 Copperas Cove Junior High Teacher of the Year.
