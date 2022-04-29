Copperas Cove Junior High student Kyla Linnert described herself as “struggling” to understand the concepts of algebra. While admittedly she had a better understanding of the concepts than her peers, she still lacked confidence as the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness math test looms ahead next month.
Linnert and more than 300 seventh grade pre-algebra students packed the CCISD District Training Facility eagerly and anxiously awaiting small group tutoring from 60 of Copperas Cove High School’s brightest math students.
CCHS student Abbyegail Kovar said she most enjoyed working with students that had a variety of needs.
“Working with them in a small group, I could slow down and make sure that they all got help on the things they needed,” Kovar said. “At the end of the class, a couple students told me they would remember what I taught them on STAAR test day.”
CCJHS seventh grader Jayden Tran says the tutoring was beneficial even though she felt she had a strong understanding of the algebraic concepts.
“It definitely helped getting tutored by the high school students. They showed us more formulas, more ways to see the problems,” Train said. “I was pretty confident already. Having someone there to answer my questions helped a lot. In the classroom, it is a little embarrassing to call the teacher over.”
To ensure the junior high students remembered the tutoring lessons, CCHS students created videos of the problems and included QR codes for their videos on the packets that seventh graders received. So even after the tutoring session, CCJHS students could scan the codes, watch the videos, and work through the problems as many times as needed to feel confident taking the test.
CCHS student Leita Spencer said she most liked developing rapports and forming bonds with the junior high students.
“It was fun to talk to them about their futures at the high school, what their interests are, and sharing with them all the things that CCHS has to offer for them to be involved in,” Spencer said. “Overall, I also really liked helping them learn all the math skills that they were working with.”
State STAAR testing dates for math are May 3-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.