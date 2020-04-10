Many restaurants have closed or are offering limited services due to the coronavirus. Copperas Cove ISD junior high students take culinary arts classes including Farm to Table, an elective where students learn to grow, harvest and cook their own food.
Both Copperas Cove Junior High and S. C. Lee Junior High Schools maintain greenhouses in which to grow the food and then harvest it. But, what happens to the plants now that campuses are closed?
S. C. Lee Farm to Table teacher Krystal Jones said the plants must still be watered and the vegetables harvested to keep them alive for when classes resume on campus. Jones has been visiting the S. C. Lee greenhouse on a weekly basis to water the plants and recently harvested onions and transplanted pumpkin, cucumber and zucchini.
“When we started this class, most of the students had never had these types of vegetables,” Jones said. “Most children said they never had broccoli. It was shocking.”
Beginning with an exploration of farm and garden, students harvest fresh, organic ingredients, collaborate and apply skills in the kitchen, and enjoy a fresh, family-style meal together. Students learn about planting, pest management, disease management, soil health and fertility, water systems, equipment operation, maintenance and repair, scheduling, planting and transplanting, cultivation, fundamental techniques, high-volume production, food costing and the skill of replicating a dish.
“The S. C. Lee Junior High farm offers a wide variety of delicious, seasonal produce and is a model for regenerative agriculture,” Jones said. “Students care for the farm, touch the soil, forage for their ingredients and get to know the journey of food from the farm to the table.”
With students completing their lessons off campus during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are now able to use produce to create healthy meals at home for their families. One meal the students practiced cooking prior to Spring Break was Asian stir-fry.
“Making stir fry was fun and the food tasted better because I made it myself,” Gonzalez said. “Any time I make food personally, it just tastes better.”
Jones said that schools are also providing an important link to jobs and the culinary industry, while increasing understanding about farming and what makes food available.
“This kind of practical education is becoming more of a norm in schools than the exception around the state,” Jones said. “Healthy food prep is a valuable life skill and knowing the importance of being engaged in the food chain from the field to your plate.”
