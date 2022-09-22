Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful and Pink Warrior Angels have decided to collaborate and share event space at City Park for their upcoming community event. Both organizations saw the opportunity to share resources while promoting each organization’s mission.
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful will host their annual Fall Sweep on Saturday from 8-10 a.m. All interested volunteers are invited to meet in City Park, located at 1206 W Avenue B, adjacent the pond and stage area for check-in and area assignments. This event will include a clean-up of the park, and all necessary supplies will be available and provided to all participants.
Pink Warrior Angels will host its annual fundraiser, 8th Annual Pink Warrior Dash 5K, at the same time and location in City Park. Same-day registration will start at 7 a.m.
“It is my pleasure to share resources and encourage our citizens to come out and join us,” said Bonita Henderson, KCCB president.
“We love our community and how everyone comes together for continued support,” said Julie Moser, Pink Warrior Angels founder.
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful was established on Sept. 17, 2002, by Copperas Cove City Council with the mission to empower and educate citizens while enhancing the environment of Copperas Cove.
Pink Warrior Angels is a nonprofit organization that not only gives 100% to patients fighting cancer but also invests in their well-being by providing them with educational materials.
