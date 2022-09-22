Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful and Pink Warrior Angels have decided to collaborate and share event space at City Park for their upcoming community event. Both organizations saw the opportunity to share resources while promoting each organization’s mission.

Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful will host their annual Fall Sweep on Saturday from 8-10 a.m. All interested volunteers are invited to meet in City Park, located at 1206 W Avenue B, adjacent the pond and stage area for check-in and area assignments. This event will include a clean-up of the park, and all necessary supplies will be available and provided to all participants.

