Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful will host a Fall Sweep event on Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. to noon. All interested volunteers are invited to meet in the Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B, adjacent to the pond and stage area for check-in and area assignments.
The event will include a clean-up of the park and pond, as well as vendors, musical performances, and a complimentary lunch. Necessary supplies will be available and provided to all participants.
