The city of Copperas Cove and Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful congratulate the winners of the 2022 Holiday Decorating Contest. Entries were residential and business outdoor displays within the city limits of Copperas Cove, decorated tastefully in the spirit of the Holidays.

Video of the winners can be found at https://youtu.be/NC7-I8mEOoI

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.