The city of Copperas Cove and Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful congratulate the winners of the 2022 Holiday Decorating Contest. Entries were residential and business outdoor displays within the city limits of Copperas Cove, decorated tastefully in the spirit of the Holidays.
1st Place — The O’Brien Family, 1425 Lubbock Drive
2nd Place — The Moore Family, 1905 Jesse Drive
3rd Place — The Walker Family, 1422 Janet Lane
Lights in Motion Winners:
1st Place — The Norton Family, 306 Atkinson Ave.
2nd Place — The Mulvey Family, 1605 Little St.
Business Category Winners:
1st Place — Armadillo Properties, 2602 E. Business Highway 190
2nd Place — The Norns, 2516A E. Business Highway 190
3rd Place — Monty’s Steaks Brew and BBQ, 302 S. First St.
