Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful recently announced the 2021 Holiday Decorating Contest. Eligible entries are residential and business outdoor displays within the city limits of Copperas Cove and decorated tastefully in the spirit of the holidays.
Nominations will be accepted from today through Dec. 10 utilizing an online submission process. To enter the contest, residents may simply follow the link at https://bit.ly/32u5b5h to submit required information.
Online voting will be open from Dec. 11–13 with winners being announced on Dec. 16. The top three winners in each category will be awarded a plaque, as well as receive a sign for their yard and recognition through local media and social media sources.
Online voting information will be released at a later date but prior to Dec. 11.
