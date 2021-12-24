The city of Copperas Cove and Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful (KCCB) recently congratulated the winners of the 2021 Holiday Decorating Contest.
Members of the community gave their input and voted on their favorite entries after KCCB provided the final list of contestants.
Entries were residential and business outdoor displays within the city limits of Copperas Cove, decorated tastefully in the spirit of the Holidays.
The list of first-, second- and third-place winners for each category is below.
Static Display Winners:
1st Place: The Cavazos and Mead family, 616 S. First St.
2nd Place: The O’Brien family, 1425 Lubbock Drive
3rd Place (tie): The Walker family, 1422 Janet Lane
3rd Place (tie): The Seefeldt family, 704 Ash St.
Lights in Motion Winners:
1st Place: The White and Carson family, 2911 Oak Hill Drive
2nd Place: The O’Neal family, 1836 Bee Creek Loop
3rd Place: The Norton family, 306 Atkinson Ave.
Business Winners:
1st Place: San Miguel Mexican Restaurant, 831 E. Business Highway 190
2nd Place: Armadillo Properties, 2602 E. Business Highway 190
3rd Place: Shipley Do-Nuts Copperas Cove, 2301 E. Business Highway 190
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.