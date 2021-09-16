Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful will host a worm composting class on from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Copperas Cove Public Library, 501 S. Main St.
This is a free hands-on training session where participants will learn to build their very own vermi-composting container.
Necessary supplies will be available and provided to all. Interested participants should pre-register at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090e48a4a92ca0f94-worm1
