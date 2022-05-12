A continuous partnership with Fort Hood netted Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Executive Director Roxanne Flores-Achmad a surprise award on May 3. At Club Hood, post officials presented her with the Phantom Warrior Award.
“I did not know I was nominated,” Flores-Achmad said Wednesday. “I only was notified when I won.”
Flores-Achmad said she is honored to be nominated and selected to win the award, but she was continuing to do something she believes in.
“For me, it’s just something that I enjoy doing — reaching out to not only Fort Hood but just trying to reach every citizen to have them come out to our events and have them come out and learn about what we do with Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful,” she said.
Volunteers can often be seen helping at KCCB events. The city organization continually holds cleanup events to help do what its name implores. For more information about the organization, go to https://www.copperascovetx.gov/kccb/.
Copperas Cove is part of the Cen-Tex Sustainable Community Partnership, and Flores-Achmad represents Copperas Cove.
“I was nominated for the work that they did for our Eco Harvest,” she explained. “Our Eco Harvest was in October and we had a huge (number of) attendees.”
Flores-Achmad explained that Fort Hood had nine vendor spots set up at Eco Harvest.
The city of Copperas Cove officially recognized Flores-Achmad for receiving the award on May 3 during the City Council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.