The Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful organization held a pancake fundraiser to help raise money for scholarships. The event was held at the Copperas Cove Applebee’s last Saturday.
“This pancake fundraiser helps raise money for scholarships which will be given to local area students and we give out two $1,000 dollar scholarships. We are always grateful to our community for coming out and supporting these fundraisers, as well every one who comes out to all of our city cleanups, to help Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful,” said Roxanne Flores-Achmad, the executive director of KCCB.
Flores-Achmad told the Herald Wednesday that the event raised a total of $360.
Maddox Tobias, who is part of the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program and is regularly seen at KCCB cleanup events, attended the breakfast.
“It was a great breakfast, I love pancakes,” he said.
Area residents David and Denise Hopkins came out to support KCCB’s pancake fundraiser for scholarships because they saw a post on Facebook. They have lived on outskirts of town for a short amount of time. David says,
"This is the first time we helped support Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful. We have not participated in any cleanups as of yet, but we hope to get more involved with our city,” David Hopkins said.
Other area residents who enjoyed the pancakes were Marsha White and her daughter, Angelica.
“We are always active in our community, and we love helping KCCB with their cleanups to help keep our town beautiful,” Marsha White said of their reason for supporting the fundraiser breakfast.
Local residents came out to enjoy breakfast buffet style for $10, which included pancakes, eggs, sausage, hash browns. Coffee, orange juice, and water were also served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.