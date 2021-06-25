KCCB 1

Volunteer Charles Wilson (back to the camera) adds another bag of trash to the growing pile along U.S. Business 190 near Walmart during the Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Neighborhood and Roadway Cleanup on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

 David Perdue | Herald

Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful (KCCB) will host a Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Day event on Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. All interested volunteers are invited to meet in the Santa Fe Parking Lot, located at 112 W. Ave. D, for sign-in and assignment.

Assignments will include trash pick-up, graffiti removal, and sidewalk clean up. Necessary supplies will be available and provided to all participants.

Questions should be directed to Roxanne Flores-Achmad, KCCB Executive Director, at rflores-achmad@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221, extension 6704.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.