Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful (KCCB) is hosting the inaugural KCCB Scholarship Golf Tournament Aug. 20 at the Hills of Cove Golf Course, 1408 Golf Course Road. Check-in for the tournament will open at 8:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
Registration fees for the two-player scramble is $65 per person and includes one round of golf with a shared cart, range balls, continental breakfast, lunch, door prizes, a swag bag and trophies. Sponsorships are also available. Detailed tournament and sponsorship information may be found at www.kccbgolf.com. Participants may register either online or in-person at the Hills of Cove Golf Course.
KCCB scholarships are awarded annually to assist deserving students with ever-increasing cost of postsecondary educational expenses. Scholarships are to be utilized toward postsecondary tuition/fees, books and related school expenses. Eligible recipients are high school seniors who reside or attend within the Copperas Cove ISD boundaries.
