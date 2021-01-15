Cleanup 1.jpg

Dozens of people help clean a creek next to Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church in Copperas Cove as part of a waterway cleanup sponsored by Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful on Saturday, March 7. 2020.

 David Perdue | Herald

Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful (KCCB), in partnership with The Mission Continues, will host a MLK Day of Service Roadside Cleanup event from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday. All interested volunteers are invited to meet in the parking lot of McAlister’s Deli, 232 Robert Griffin III Blvd., Suite 100, for check-in and area assignments. Necessary supplies will be provided to all participants.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, all attendees will be required to recognize and follow social distancing and mask requirements as per Gov. Abbott’s issued Executive Orders.

Questions may be directed to Roxanne Flores-Achmad, KCCB Executive Director, at flores-achmad@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221, extension 6704.

