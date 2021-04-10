The deadline to submit application packets for the Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Scholarships is April 16 at 4 p.m.
This year KCCB is pleased to be offering two $1,000 scholarships to assist graduating seniors with postsecondary education expenses.
The $1,000 scholarships are to be utilized toward postsecondary tuition/fees, books and related school expenses.
Packets must be submitted by mail to:
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful, P.O. Drawer 1449, Copperas Cove, TX 76522.
For an application and all application requirements, go to http://bit.ly/KCCBScholar.
