At least a dozen Copperas Cove residents learned how to compost using worms during a worm composting class hosted by Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful at the Copperas Cove Public Library last Saturday.
Roxanne Flores-Achmad, the executive director of Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful, said the event was provided because Cove residents requested the class.
“It’s just a great way to teach our community about composting,” Flores-Achmad said. “Composting is basically utilizing what you have in resources instead of just throwing them away.”
Flores-Achmad said participants make their own composting bins and then use that compost to grow their gardens, flowers, and other plants.
“(Composting) is just a way of renewing the cycle of life on Earth, is environmental, and saves money so people don’t have to go buy fertilizer,” Flores-Achmad said.
Flores-Achmad said the city has no restrictions on composting.
“The biggest restriction are those people put on themselves and not doing it because they don’t know how easy it is,” Flores-Achmad said. “So, we’re hoping this class will show people how easy it is to do.”
Flores-Achmad said all the supplies to begin composting are provided to participants by the KCCB during the free class taught by Bob Hill.
Hill, a 21-year veteran and retiree of the U.S. Army, said he grew up farming and is still an avid gardener. Hill said he’s been instructing composting classes since 2012, but only the last four or five classes have involved worms.
“(Participants) will go home with worms and a kitchen composter,” Hill said. “You put it under your sink and put your food scraps in it.”
Hill said the worms make compost quicker and allows people who don’t have a lot of space to compost indoors.
“A lot of people just have houseplants, so this is the perfect solution for feeding houseplants,” Hill said.
Hill said gardening creates a large amount of yard clippings, leaves, and other plant debris and composting is a simple way to recycle those trimmings and protect the environment.
“Composting is a natural process in which yard waste materials decompose into a dark, nutrient-rich, sweet-smelling soil conditioner,” Hill said. “Composting keeps organic waste out of the landfill and returns valuable fertilizer to the Earth.”
Domonick Stewart, a recent U.S. Army retiree, brought his daughter Domonique Stewart and son Domonick Stewart II to the class because they’ve been wanting to learn about worm composting. Stewart said he has tried composting in the past but was not familiar enough with the process to have any success.
“The first time I saw this class pop up I thought that’d be amazing to actually get some experts to show us what we need to do and how to take care of the worms,” Stewart said. “This is something fun to do with the kids and maybe it will grow into a garden, but we’re just beginning right now.”
Stewart thinks the idea of recycling is amazing and his children are constantly seeking ways to recycle.
“Not a day goes by that my kids are like ‘Hey Daddy, can we go pick up paper around the neighborhood,’ or ask, ‘Do I put this in the trashcan or recycling,’” Stewart said.
Stewart believes recycling and composting also reduces trash.
“A lot of food we eat, especially food and vegetables, a lot of times are just thrown away,” Stewart said. “But we can just throw the (scraps) in the bin with the worms.”
“It’s just wonderful that Copperas Cove offers things like this for the kids and the community and provide a chance to give back to the community,” Stewart said.
Domonick II said he enjoyed the compost class, liked the worms, and hopes to build a garden.
“(Composting) is good,” Domonick II said. “This is like my best day with worms.”
Domonique said she’s always been fascinated by worms and composting.
“When I was in second grade when I was going outside to the playground, I was always looking for worms,” Domonique said. “I’ve been trying to find worms around here but they either die or run away.”
The response to the class was so positive that the KCCB has scheduled an additional free composting class which will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 12.
