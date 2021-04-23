Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful is on the lookout for award-winning properties. Each month from May until September, members of the KCCB Beautification Committee will select one business and one residential property from those nominated to receive the “Business” and “Residential” Yard of the Month awards.
Winners will chosen based on the following criteria:
- The property has no visible code violations.
- The property is the most aesthetically pleasing nomination.
- The property has not received the award during the current calendar year.
Residential properties must be maintained solely by the owner and not by a professional lawn service. (Not applicable for business properties)
Nominations must be received by the 10th of each month from May through September.
Third party and self-nominations are welcome.
Recipients of the award receive a sign to place on their property for one month, highlighting recognition for their efforts in beautifying the city. Photographs of winning entries may appear on the City of Copperas Cove website and social media sites, Government Access Channel (Ch. 10) and local newspapers. Winners will also receive a certificate signed by the Executive Director and the KCCB Chairman of the Board.
Nominations should be submitted to Roxanne Flores-Achmad, KCCB Executive Director, at rflores-achmad@copperascovetx.gov or by calling 254-547-4221 ext. 6704.
