Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful (KCCB) will host an Arbor Day Community Planting event from 8 to 10 a.m. May 1.
All interested volunteers are invited to meet in the front parking lot of the Copperas Cove Police Department, located at 302 E. Avenue E, to assist with completing a landscape beautification project.
Necessary supplies will be available and provided to all participants.
Dozens of volunteers helped plant nearly 100 trees and shrubs in front of the police department in November 2020 for Texas Arbor Day.
