Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful will host a waterway clean up from 8 to 10 a.m. on March 6.
All interested volunteers are invited to meet in the parking lot of Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant, 115 W. Business U.S. 190, for check-in and area assignments. Necessary supplies will be provided to all participants.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, all attendees will be required to recognize and follow social distancing and mask requirements, city officials said.
Questions may be directed to Roxanne Flores-Achmad, KCCB executive director, at rflores-achmad@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221 ext. 6704.
