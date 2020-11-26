The Copperas Cove Solid Waste Transfer Station saw a steady flow of vehicles last Saturday during the fall cleanup event, which was in partnership with Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful.
During the cleanup event, Copperas Cove residents were allowed two free trips to drop off any kind of trash, including batteries, motor oil, paints and antifreeze, or B.O.P.A.
The transfer station normally does not accept B.O.P.A. products, said Roxanne Flores-Achmad, executive director of Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful.
The B.O.P.A. products are normally only accepted at household hazardous waste collection events.
“Most of these items, you can’t normally bring,” Flores-Achmad said. “We know that people are actually cleaning their households — they’re wanting to discard stuff — so we decided let’s change it up. They’re going to come out, so let’s give them an opportunity to discard things they already have laying around the house, but we want them to discard it properly.”
Flores-Achmad said Tuesday that 127 people participated in the event.
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful has partnered with the city’s Solid Waste Department for 10 years.
KCCB also hosts a spring cleanup event at the transfer station.
“It just allows the citizen to clean up, get rid of stuff out of their household before the holidays start and get rid of it properly,” Flores-Achmad said.
Larry Scott, director of Solid Waste, said the transfer station still restricted some items from being dropped off.
“Well, we’re not supposed to take any regular household chemicals — propanes and items of that nature,” Scott said.
Scott spoke of the way the event helps the community.
“It benefits the residents, because most people, they do home projects, and they don’t know where to take the stuff — the materials — so, this allows them a place to take it, and we can dispose of it in a proper manner,” Scott said.
He said the event helps the environment, because it limits how much hazardous product is being dumped back into the soil.
