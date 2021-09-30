Ten-year-old Ben Cunningham was excited to be out at City Park early last Saturday with a long-handle trash grabber, searching tall grass near the duck pond for scraps of paper and other debris during Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful’s third annual Fall Sweep.
“I decided to come out here today because I wanted to help the community and the world, and just pick up some trash,” the Martin Walker Elementary student said, as his mother, Heather, held a large plastic trash bag for him. “I like it. I get to hang out with some of my friends while I’m here, and we can help save the environment.”
Ben was one of 127 volunteers participating last weekend in the 8 a.m. to noon event, which was expanded this year to include not only picking up trash, but also various vendors, musical performers, and a barbecue lunch to wrap things up. Those volunteers collected a grand total of 780 pounds of trash, according to KCCB executive director Roxanne Flores-Achmad, who said this year’s Fall Sweep was one of the group’s best clean-up events yet.
“It is great,” she said, as music boomed from loudspeakers and volunteers spread out around the City Park pond and nearby ballfields. “This year we decided we not only wanted to pick up trash in our community, but we also wanted to sweep our pond and get it cleaned up.
“We also added vendors this year and a few performers. We wanted to say come on out and party at the park while you’re picking up trash. The community always supports our events, so we’re super excited.”
KCCB’s next big project is scheduled for Texas Arbor Day, on the first Saturday in November. This will be a continuation of a previous Arbor Day project that featured planting trees and shrubs around the Cove Police Department. For information on participating, visit the group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KeepCopperasCoveBeautiful, or send an email to kccb@copperascovetexas.gov.
Another volunteer picking up trash Saturday over next to a City Park ballfield was Copperas Cove City Council member Vonya Hart, who said she thinks KCCB does an excellent job helping beautify the city.
“I wanted to support Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful and all the amazing work that they’ve done around the city,” Hart said. “I’m so honored to be the liaison for Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful and being a part of the process of all the wonderful planning that they do.
“I’ve actually done a few events with them. I started off last year doing the Fall Sweep … whenever they have an event, I tend to come to most of them. I think the planning and the way they coordinate these events is just fabulous. All the community organizations that come out to be a part of it – it’s incredible.”
Meanwhile, as young Ben Cunningham continued his search for trash to pick up, his mom said she is proud of his enthusiasm for community service.
“He’s getting a lot of opportunities to do Good Samaritan tasks with his junior historian club (at school), which I think will make him overall a more rounded person,” she said. “I also think it’s important to clean up trash in your community. I think it’s a great idea.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.