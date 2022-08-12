KEMPNER — Kempner was first settled in the early 1850s but did not officially become a city until 1997, when local leaders were alarmed that neighboring Copperas Cove was planning to annex their community.

Last Saturday, city officials past and present gathered with current and former staff members, members of the volunteer fire department, police department, representatives from Fort Hood’s 62nd Engineer Battalion, and a number of longtime area residents to celebrate Kempner’s 25th birthday during ceremonies at City Hall that included the unveiling of the first-ever city flag.

