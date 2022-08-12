KEMPNER — Kempner was first settled in the early 1850s but did not officially become a city until 1997, when local leaders were alarmed that neighboring Copperas Cove was planning to annex their community.
Last Saturday, city officials past and present gathered with current and former staff members, members of the volunteer fire department, police department, representatives from Fort Hood’s 62nd Engineer Battalion, and a number of longtime area residents to celebrate Kempner’s 25th birthday during ceremonies at City Hall that included the unveiling of the first-ever city flag.
The city’s first mayor, Roger Fancher, was one of those on hand for the festivities, along with his successor Gene Isenhour, who served nine-and-a-half years as mayor and 14 years as a city councilman, and now is the municipal court judge.
Isenhour, who has lived in Kempner for 45 years, remembers the early days of the incorporation effort, which was spearheaded by the late Walter Prugh, a retired U.S. Army colonel and Lampasas County justice of the peace who lived in Kempner from 1971 until his death in 2014.
“Copperas Cove City Council had already posted on the agenda to discuss annexation to the Lampasas River (on Kempner’s west side), and so very quickly we got together to see about being incorporated — to keep from being part of Copperas Cove,” Isenhour said.
“Nothing negative about Copperas Cove, but we wanted to stay Kempner.
“Actually, tomorrow, the 7th, is the day we became incorporated as a city 25 years ago. In order to incorporate, we had to have 500 residents within a two-square-mile area. If you look at our city limits, it’s kind of drawn to include the subdivisions that allowed us to have that.”
Kempner’s population was estimated at 103 from 1904 to 1926. In 1974, it increased to 420, and the current estimate stands at 1,294.
Current Mayor John (JW) Wilkerson presented three proclamations Saturday, including one declaring the city’s 25th birthday, another unveiling the city’s first flag, and a third renaming City Hall as “Isenhour-Clark Municipal Building,” in honor of Gene Isenhour and Jack Clark, the city’s certified public accountant since the days of incorporation.
Wilkerson credited all the various staff members who have worked for the city over the years for Kempner’s success as a city. He said that while it is difficult to forecast what lies ahead, he predicts a bright future.
“Look at the ice storm that we had (last year),” Wilkerson said. “You had a person in this community driving around in his four-wheel drive vehicle pulling people out. That’s what a community is all about.
“As long as we stay true to that — as long as we have neighbors like that — the future is not hard to predict. We’re going to be around for a lot longer, and we’re going to pull through, no matter what the times are.”
