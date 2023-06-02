KEMPNER — Barbara and Norman Best have an unbreakable bond that has kept them together for nearly 60 years, but the marriage that started with a long-ago blind date in their native Ohio has not always been smooth sailing.
For a while after their December 1963 wedding, life was good and then Norman, a retired U.S. Army sergeant first class, came back six years later from a brutal year in the jungles of Vietnam and a hidden problem began to surface that eventually nearly tore the couple apart.
“When I came back from ‘Nam, I started drinking heavy,” the 80-year-old Kempner resident said. “I mean, heavy. I was drunk 24/7.”
Barbara interjected: “No, he wasn’t. But he drank every day, and I didn’t like it — I didn’t like him. I didn’t like who he was when he drank like that.”
Both Barbara and Norman — who lived in Copperas Cove for 14 years and owned Best Pipe and Welding Supply — grew up in the Youngstown, Ohio, area but went to different schools and met for the first time when he was 20 years old and she was 17. Norman was home on leave from the military — he was stationed in Germany then — and a friend of Barbara’s needed someone to round out the foursome for a double date.
“A girl who was a neighbor across the street had been writing to him (Norman),” Barbara said. “They were going to go on a date, but Norman didn’t have a vehicle. So, his cousin, Jimmy, would drive but Jimmy needed a date. So she asked me if I would do her a favor and be Jimmy’s blind date.
“My dad said I could go, but I had to cut the grass first. He was a very strict father. When I walked across the street to meet my blind date, I saw Norman and I thought, ‘Oh, my goodness.’ He was wearing his Class A khakis, and I thought he looked so handsome. So we all went out, and his cousin and I didn’t click at all. It was not a good night, as far as that went, but we stopped at a gas station and Jimmy got out to get the gas or pay for it or whatever, and my girlfriend went in to go to the bathroom, and I gave (Norman) my phone number. He called me the next day.”
Two weeks later, as Norman prepared to report to a new duty station at Fort Lewis, Washington, he asked Barbara to marry him. She said, “yes,” and then there was the little matter of talking to her father about it.
“He asked me how I was going to support her,” Norman said. “Of course, I told him I was in the Army — I’d been in the Army for two years — and I’d be getting out soon. Well, I ended up staying 22 years.”
Barbara added: “We wrote to each other, and he was just a persistent little guy. He sent me my engagement ring through the mail. My dad — we truly believe this was all in God’s hands — talked to our pastor and the pastor suggested for him to let me get married. I don’t know why. So, dad said, yes.”
Since they were both considered underage at the time, their parents had to sign permission slips for them to get married, which they did in Ohio, then headed back to Fort Lewis. Barbara had no idea what she was getting into, as far as becoming part of the Army lifestyle, and since they had not known each other very long at that point, there also were plenty of personal adjustments to make.
“We had no idea how opposite we were from one another,” she said. “He’s an outdoors person (and) I’m an indoors person. He loves to camp, hunt, fish ... I can’t stand the smell of fish. I don’t eat anything out of the water, but I will cook it for him. I don’t like to hunt; I don’t like to camp. Total opposites. I went on some camping trips, and I tried to have a good time, but it’s just not my cup of tea.
“I knew nothing about what being a military spouse was going to be like. When we went to Washington, we were married for a week and then he was sent to the field for 30 days. I did not expect that at all. I gained 10 pounds while he was gone. I went to this little restaurant and bought a hot-fudge sundae every day.
“I didn’t realize how independent I had to become — and quickly. Especially when we started having children. He was gone a lot, and when he was off (work), he spent a lot of time with his friends. So that left me at home. I had to become responsible for everything.”
The years went by and the couple had four children, moving from place to place with Norman’s various duty assignments, which included two stays at Fort Lewis; Fort Gregg-Adams (formerly Lee), Va.; twice at Fort Cavazos (formerly Hood); twice in Germany; two times in Alaska; and that 1968-69 tour in Vietnam.
Norman retired from Fort Hood in 1982, and by the time 1997-98 rolled around, Barbara had enough of his shenanigans and told him so, in no uncertain terms.
“I told him he had to leave,” Barbara said. “I had told him years before, ‘You know, everybody has their limits, and I’m going to reach my limit one day. That was the day.”
It took a while, but Norman got the message and straightened up. They still butt heads now and again, but nothing too serious, Barbara says. They are still opposites, too, but like the old saying goes, opposites attract.
“I’m so glad we stayed together,” the 76-year-old grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 14 said, as her devoted husband sat next to her at their kitchen table, smiling. “I really am. We still fuss sometimes (and) have disagreements, but it’s not like it used to be.”
