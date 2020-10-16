For Kempner residents Rene Reyna Jr. and his wife Brooklyn Reyna, operating a family farm and rescue has been a dream for a long time, and now they want to share their passion for animals with area residents.
“Having animals, having a farm, has always been in my family for as long as I can remember,” Reyna said in a phone interview Tuesday. “And Brook was a vet tech before we got married and started having kids. She just has a passion for animals.”
Reyna’s Ark Family Farm and Rescue is open to the public every Saturday in October from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the family’s just more than 2-acre property at 2811 Mimosa Drive in Kempner.
The farm will also be open on Halloween. Reyna said they will hand out candy and dress some of the animals in costumes on that day.
For $3, area residents can spend time with their animals, which include, but are not limited to, potbelly pigs, donkeys, tortoises, rabbits, goats and turkeys.
“All the animals are so chill,” Reyna said. “They all come to you.”
He said the animals are very therapeutic, and he wants to share that with other people.
Reyna, who is a 14-year veteran of the Navy and a full-time employee with the Defense Logistics Agency on Fort Hood, said he frequently comes home and gets some romaine lettuce and apples and feeds his tortoises.
“I just sit there, and I’m with them, and it just calms me down from a hectic day, you know,” Reyna said. “And we want to bring that to people.”
Reyna said he suffers from PTSD, and he and his wife are firm believers in the therapeutic qualities of animals.
Reyna is also offering hayrides for $3.
Face painting is free, and anyone 2 and under is free.
Reyna said he received inspiration for the activities from Sweet Berry Farm in Marble Falls.
Reyna said he is in the process of building his own garden to grow his own produce. He mentioned that owning a farm with a business concept similar to that of Sweet Berry Farm is something he would like to do full time.
What they do
When they are not hosting families on Saturdays in October, Reyna said he and his wife operate the farm as a rescue.
Reyna said his wife has the ability to nurse animals back to health, such as an injured chicken or a malnourished donkey.
Where the couple lives in Kempner, Reyna said word is already getting around about what they’re doing.
“Just around here, in our community, people are already hitting us up about rescuing some animals,” Reyna said.
Recently, they took in potbelly pigs for a nearby neighbor whose wife has health issues and is unable to keep up with the animals anymore.
“I made a pen for the pigs,” he said. “We treated the mites, and yeah, it’s a big difference from when we first saw them to now.”
Reyna said the goal is to continue to help as many animals as they can and find homes for them.
He said he and his wife raise the animals they bring in as pets, not for potential consumption.
Reyna also added that he has had a passion for farming and being around animals since he was growing up.
“I come from a big family of ranchers and stuff like that,” Reyna said.
He said his uncle has been breeding his own cattle for a long time, and he and his cousins were involved in Future Farmers of America when they were in the Rio Grande Valley.
