KEMPNER – Fort Hood Maj. Joseph Marut III told a small crowd braving a mid-morning Memorial Day rain shower that it is important to take time to remember the more than one million Americans who have died throughout history in the country’s wars.
“Today is about the soldiers who are no longer here,” said Marut, keynote speaker for ceremonies at Sylvia Tucker Memorial Park in Kempner. “I have two soldiers I lost in October 2010, and we need to make sure we are paying attention to paying the respects that are deserving of the families – brothers, sisters, fathers, mothers, friends, and families – who don’t have their service member with them.”
Kempner Mayor John “JW” Wilkerson led the program Monday morning that included the pledge of allegiance led by Girl Scouts Service Unit 712, singing of the national anthem by Alicia Straley, posting of the colors and the three volleys by members of Fort Hood’s 36th Engineer Brigade, along with playing of taps by U.S. Army veteran Jennifer Fitzgerald.
Wilkerson, who served in the U.S. Army from 1999 to 2002, said afterward that Americans should never take for granted the freedoms they enjoy every day, and especially on Memorial Day.
“This is one of those days that we have to set everything aside and remember what we’re here for,” the mayor said. “What we’re here for is to remember everybody who gave their lives so that we could have the freedom to come out and participate in events like this … and to live our daily lives the way that we want to live them.”
Memorial Day is observed each year on the last Monday in May. Originally known as Decoration Day, the national day of remembrance began in the years after the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971.
Bob Crane, a Kempner resident who saw combat during both the Korean and Vietnam wars, attended Monday’s ceremony. The 88-year-old said he lost five buddies back in the day and the memory of those losses still haunts him, particularly on Memorial Day.
“Lot of memories … some good; some bad,” Crane said. “It really never goes away.”
Marut, meanwhile, recounted the history of Memorial Day and creation of the famed Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery during his remarks. The combat veteran said later that it is difficult to find the words to explain what it was like to lose two of his soldiers during combat.
“In words, there is no way to describe it,” he said. “It’s hard to explain … it was a little bit of closure to put them on the helicopter for them to fly home, so I at least know they made it back home.”
