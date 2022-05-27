Memorial Day 1.JPG

Fort Hood Maj. Joseph Marut III addressed the crowd during Kempner's Memorial Day observance on Monday. Marut reminded attendees of the importance of the day, adding that he lost two soldiers in October 2010.

 John Clark | Herald

The city of Kempner is hosting a Memorial Day ceremony at its park Monday. The public is invited to attend the ceremony at Sylvia Tucker Memorial Park, 12641 E. U.S. Highway 190 in Kempner.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Monday.

