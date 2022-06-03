KEMPNER — U.S. Army Lt. Col. Dean Huard said earlier this week during a Memorial Day ceremony at Kempner’s Sylvia Tucker Memorial Park that it is important for everyone to remember all those who have died in wartime throughout American history.
“You really don’t have to know somebody (who died) but ... what this country has been through and what it signifies, not only for Americans but for the rest of the world, that’s why this day is important,” said Huard, brigade executive officer and chief of staff for the 407th Army Field Support Brigade at Fort Hood.
According to Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs statistics, more than 1.1 million Americans have died in wartime since the Civil War. Along with cities and towns all across the country, Kempner hosted an annual holiday ceremony in their honor.
Mayor John “JW” Wilkerson led the program Monday morning that included the pledge of allegiance led by Kempner Cub Scouts, singing of the national anthem by Alicia Straley, posting of the colors and gun volley by members of Fort Hood’s 62nd Engineer Battalion, playing of taps by U.S. Army veteran Jennifer Fitzgerald, and remarks from Huard, an Army logistics officer at Fort Hood who was deployed three times to the Middle East.
Wilkerson said it is important to remember the true meaning of Memorial Day, an observance originally called Decoration Day that goes back as far as 1866 and is intended to honor the country’s military dead.
“We need to remember that every day is actually Memorial Day,” said Wilkerson, a three-year Army vet. “All those that died to give us the freedoms that we have ... that needs to be at the forefront of everybody’s actions every day of their lives, not just one day out of the year.”
Another veteran attending the ceremony was Kempner resident Harvey Reed, a retired regimental command sergeant major and Vietnam veteran (1969-70) who served with the 3rd Cavalry Regiment when it was stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso.
“We need to remember those guys whose names are on here,” Reed said. “We knew a lot of them personally. We really cannot forget any of them. I just left the memorial up on Fort Hood, and I come down here every year. This is beautiful to set this up like this, to remember these guys and girls.”
Fitzgerald, a trumpeter who served eight years in the Army and plays taps at a variety of military ceremonies throughout the region, said she is always honored to participate in such remembrances.
“I hope people have a great time every Memorial Day, but I also hope they are thankful for the men and women who sacrificed their lives for our freedoms,” she said, “and that they keep them and their loved ones in their hearts and prayers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.