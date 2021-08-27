Approximately 45 minutes into his attempt to eat 41 doughnuts/pastries at Shipley Do-Nuts in Copperas Cove on Tuesday morning, Kempner resident and professional competitive eater Greg Wilson, told future viewers of his YouTube page, “This is getting tough, y’all.”
As he munched away and quickly sipped down Diet Coke, the 57-year-old was visibly sweating profusely.
Not long later, he told his viewers that he was going to end his challenge 11 pastries short.
Unfortunately, Wilson didn’t make it to 30.
While trying to power his way through the 30th doughnut, Wilson experienced what those in competitive eating call a “reversal,” officially ending his challenge.
“Welcome to competitive eating,” Wilson joked after he had the reversal, adding later that it is inevitable for all competitive eaters at some point.
Wilson said he underestimated the challenge’s total weight.
“I was coming in a little cocky, thinking it was only going to be 4, maybe 5 pounds,” Wilson said at the conclusion of his challenge. “But their doughnuts and all of their other pastries are heavy.”
Wilson told the viewers that he was basing his estimation off of Krispy Kreme doughnuts that he said are around 2 ounces apiece. While eating Shipley’s doughnuts, Wilson said he realized each was around 4 or 5 ounces.
In total, Wilson said he estimates that he consumed around 10 or 11 pounds, when factoring in the amount of pastries he ate and the three and a half Diet Cokes he drank. He consumed 29 pastries “and a bite.”
“I’m not too dissatisfied with it. I just don’t like not winning the challenge itself,” Wilson said.
Prior to leaving the store, Wilson said he was not sure how his body would react to the challenge due to the amount of sugar he consumed.
“This sugar’s still got me pretty jittery, because I’ve never done that much sugar,” Wilson said.
He added that he was warned by other competitive eaters and other food challenge enthusiasts about high-sugar challenges and how he would feel afterward.
A professional eater with Major League Eating, Wilson said earlier in August that his doughnut challenge is partly a preparation for an upcoming sanctioned competition, where he is expected to compete in the Padrino Foods World Tamale Eating Championship on Sept. 25 in Lewisville, near Dallas.
While Wilson was consuming the pastries, the local store’s owner, Chhin Leng, said he has been intrigued by Wilson coming in and doing food challenges.
Previously, Wilson had completed a timed dozen glazed doughnut challenge and a giant doughnut challenge at the Cove Shipley.
Leng said his door is always open to anyone who wants to do a challenge.
“For me, I welcome any time any competition,” Leng said. “If anybody like(s) it, come and talk to me, I’d be open.”
