A Kempner resident, entertainer and celebrity impersonator is hosting a concert in Killeen today which is intended to not only honor those who lost their lives on 9/11, but also to bring a flair of Las Vegas.
Sandra Hawkins, who goes by the stage name “Black Diamond,” is hosting the free concert from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. today at Pier 7 Juicy Seafood & Bar, 1501 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen.
The Shreveport, Louisiana, native said she has lived in Las Vegas for a number of years and has lived in the Killeen area for more than a decade.
“We’re coming together for the main cause to remember those lost on (9/11) almost 20 years ago,” Hawkins said via phone Wednesday.
She said the events of that day should never be forgotten.
“It means a lot to me, because I don’t want it to die off,” she said. “I don’t want people to forget about it.”
Hawkins said current events in the country make it appear as though people are at war with each other.
“With all this coming up, we seem to be at war with each other. Americans seem to be at war with each other,” she said Wednesday. “I mean, we’ve got this Black Lives Matter thing and whites against Blacks and police against citizens. It’s just too much going on.”
Tonight’s show will feature a stars and stripes stage curtain with “Americana” stage decor and a 6-foot flag pole at center stage.
It will also feature a moment of silence and a montage of video clips from 9/11.
Joining Hawkins, who herself is a Tina Turner impersonator, will be 13th Sustainment Command soldier Sgt. Jermaine Robinson who will sing Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA,” and San Antonio-based entertainer Megan Brucker who is a Patsy Cline impersonator.
