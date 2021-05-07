In overwhelming fashion, the residents of Kempner elected John Wilkerson mayor over incumbent Keith Harvey on May 1.
Wilkerson, who won in a landslide, received a total of 127 votes, to Harvey’s 28. The percentage equates to an 81.9% to 18.1% victory for Wilkerson.
Wilkerson has served as an elected official for the rural town since May 2019, when he was elected to the city council.
He provided a statement following his victory.
“Today, the voters of the City of Kempner made their voices heard by casting their ballots for the office of Mayor. I am honored in learning that the overwhelming majority of the city has placed their trust in me to lead this City into the future,” Wilkerson said.
He said the city of Kempner will be a friendly place with a government that works for the people in an open and transparent manner.
Wilkerson said that numerous situations that residents have seen over the past two years had created an environment of resentment and hostility between the citizens and the body empowered to govern them.
“I am asking everyone to work with me in remembering the past, but be positive in welcoming the future,” Wilkerson said. “I will be working tirelessly with the City Manager and Council Members to create an environment that will serve to prevent what we have seen under the previous leadership of the City.”
Vote counts are unofficial until a canvass is conducted.
