KEMPNER — Retired U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Wilfredo Rosario served 24 years as an infantryman in the military, including six years at Fort Hood, and last weekend he was busy at home entertaining some old 2nd Armored Division buddies he had not seen in 40 years.
Born in Puerto Rico, the Kempner resident came to Fort Hood in 1978 and served in the historic (and now deactivated) division’s 2nd Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment.
Last weekend, his home just off Big Divide Road near the Copperas Cove city line was the site for a backyard reunion that included members of his former battalion who came from as close as Killeen and as far away as Virginia and Puerto Rico to spend the weekend eating, drinking, smoking cigars, and reminiscing about the good old days.
The guest list included former “Hell on Wheels” division veterans: Flavio Valentin, Albert Erazo, Arnie Ortiz, Agripino Soto, Julio Vizcarrondo, Arturo Maldonado, Juan Rosado, Gilberto Almodóvar Jr., Apolinar Angulo, Edwin Oquendo, and Carlos Sanchez.
All were infantryman who served in various companies in the 2nd Battalion. A number of others were invited but could not attend for various reasons.
While Rosario’s place was home base, it was Rosado who organized the reunion and did the legwork to contact everyone, including a number of unit members who had not seen each other since they served together four decades ago.
The 61-year-old former mortar man for Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment said he ran into a buddy in Puerto Rico and they got to talking about their old military days. During a friendly get-together a couple years ago, they decided to try and find some more members of their old unit.
Rosado got in touch with some of them fairly quickly through social media and other avenues but had to do a little digging before he finally located Almodóvar.
“I found what I thought was his number and I called, but he didn’t answer so I left a message,” said Rosado, an accountant and auditor in Puerto Rico. “I said, ‘If you are Almodóvar from Ponce, Puerto Rico, (and) if you served in the Army at Fort Hood between ’79 and ’82, call me.
“He called me back. I started asking him some questions, and I said, ‘You don’t remember me? I’m Rosado.’ He said, ‘Oh, yeah, yeah!’
“I said, ‘Man, you don’t know how difficult it was to find you.’”
Almodóvar remembers:
“I was getting ready to go to work at six in the morning, and the phone rang, but I just left it there. He left me a message, and he gave my name, talked about Fort Hood ’79 to ’81, Charlie Company, 2-41. I said, ‘Wow, this guy knows a lot about me.’ So, I called him back.
“I said, ‘Of course I’m gonna be there.’”
Rosario, meanwhile, said he was delighted to have everyone over to his house.
“Some of the guys stay around here and they’ll come by and see me every month or so,” the 70-year-old veteran said. “Others, I haven’t seen in 42, 43 years.
“Puerto Ricans have a special bond. If you’re from Puerto Rico, you protect each other. We fight for each other.”
One member of this self-proclaimed “band of brothers” who traveled from Virginia to attend the reunion was Carlos Sanchez, a 56-year-old Puerto Rico native who grew up in the Killeen-Fort Hood area when his father was stationed here with the 1st Cavalry Division.
Sanchez said he first met some of the men as a junior high school student when he visited the installation and hung out with friends at the skating rink, gym, and other places. Getting to know the young soldiers inspired him to join the Army, where he spent 25 years, including four years at Fort Hood from 1979-83.
“I used to go to Fairway Middle School (in Killeen),” Sanchez said. “We used to walk up 10th Street to go in and out of the base, when those gates were open. We used to walk across the old golf course. There used to be a shoppette right there at the entry on Rancier, so we used to go through there.
“When we first got here, our English was very limited, and for me, looking at these guys was, like, an awe moment. That’s how my love for the military came to be. I looked up to these guys. They were always shining their boots in front of us; teaching us how to do stuff.
“These guys always talked about Germany and Belgium, and so once I got in, I was, like, oh, man, forget about Fort Hood. I want to go overseas. I ended up getting orders to the 56th Field Artillery Command in Germany. I went to Fort Drum after that, then Desert Shield/Desert Storm (1990-91). I went to Korea and played around with the tankers, which was something I always wanted to do.
“When I heard about this, I said, ‘Sign me up.’ I said, ‘Of course, I want to go. I went into the Army because of these guys.’
“It was a super emotional thing for me to see them again.
“It has been incredible.”
