The Kempner Volunteer Fire Department raised $47,500 during this year’s annual auction and barbecue, setting a new record.
Since 1980, the fire department has held a barbecue and auction on the first Saturday in March every year to raise funds for the department.
A critical part of the community, the volunteer fire department relies mostly on the generosity of the community to keep it operational. This year’s event was pushed back to April 24, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The fire department raises money at the annual event by selling a barbecue plate or box to the community. This year’s barbecue plate included brisket, potato salad and more.
Once the food has been served, bidding for the donated items begins. This year, 268 items were donated for auction, and more than 400 people attended the event.
Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, who represents the residents of Kempner, donated a rocking chair to the auction, and it sold for over $2,000.
A raffle was also held during the event and four lucky winners won several guns — a Hammerli TAC R1 22, an AR15 style gun, a Weatherby 6.5 Creedmoor bolt-action rifle, a Ruger-57 semi-auto handgun and a Ruger AR-556 pistol with a Vortex Crossfire red dot sight.
The individual who won the Ruger-57 semi-auto handgun gave the gun back to the fire department to be auctioned off. It went for over $3,000 dollars.
The auction lasted until 9 p.m.
Kempner Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dan Hause explained how this year’s proceeds will be used.
“The proceeds from this year’s barbecue and auction will be going to help with the construction of a new fire station,” Hause said. “The project will be about $200,000. We have been raising more and more each year with this event. Five years ago we raised about $14,000 and since then we have fine-tuned how we promote the event by getting more community and business donations.”
He also explained that donations were needed prior to the event to pay for the food.
“When we planned for this event we reached out to local businesses for donations so that we could afford briskets. Each brisket costs $40 each, and we needed to receive 40 briskets to have enough, the cost of 40 briskets is around $1,600 dollars.”
Hause was grateful for the support the fire department received.
“I want to thank all of the business sponsors for their support and community for coming out and purchasing barbecue plates as well as donating the items for the auction,” Hause said.
Lt. Douglas McKinney has been with the Kempner Volunteer Fire Department since 2012.
“This event is not just for the firefighters, but it is for the community and it brings us together,” he said. “It allows them to see us, get to know us, and see what the money that they so generously give goes to and how it benefits the operation of the fire department. It is a true connection.
“The community is everything to us, and that is why we are here, and volunteer our time, we live here and care about our community.”
