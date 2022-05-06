The Kempner Volunteer Fire Department once again raised thousands of dollars during its 42nd annual barbecue and auction last Saturday. In total, this year’s event drew over $52,000, a record amount. Officials said the money raised will go a long way to helping the department.
Each year, the department puts on the event as a way to get support from the local community and area businesses. With the BBQ and Auction, they raise money to help keep the vital services that the department provides to help keep the community safe from fires and other natural disasters.
Dan Hause, the department’s fire chief, explained that there was another use for the money raised this year.
“The reason why we are having this barbecue and auction is to finish completion of the building of station No. 3,” Hause said. “The building is pretty much built but we still have to do the parking lot and externals. All of the items that we get for the auction are donated by the community. I would like to thank the community and local businesses for their support.”
Capt. Douglas McKinney of the department said being a volunteer firefighter is more than just being a firefighter.
“We are counselors. We are our brothers keeper,” McKinney said. “The people that we help day in and day out, they see what we do and see us at our normal jobs, and see us trying to raise money and they see that as a positive thing, and that is when they get involved because when you have true professionalism as we have they are grateful.”
During the auction, Reps. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, and David Spiller, R-Jacksboro, both had rocking chairs that were auctioned off.
Buckley represents Texas State House District 54, which encompasses Lampasas County until January 2023. In January, Lampasas County will be included in State House District 68, currently chaired by Spiller, who will be running unopposed for reelection in November.
“I am a firm believer in a volunteer fire department, most of the fire departments that I deal with are volunteer, and I know how important a volunteer fire department is to their communities,” Spiller said.
Buckley is also seeking reelection, but if voted in for a third term he will only represent portions of Bell County.
“You can’t have a rural community like Kempner without having a strong volunteer fire department that keeps everybody safe,” Buckley said. “This fire department is important for us to support and I have been proud to support it over the years.”
Also auctioned was an autographed Dallas Cowboys helmet that was signed by Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, which sold for $2,600.
Aubreyanna Hunter brought her daughter and son to the event and were joined by her parents J.R. and Theresa Lamphere.
“We come out every year to support the fire department, and the food is always great,” J.R. Lamphere said.
The fire department raised money in several ways. First, they sold barbecue plates with beans, cole slaw, potato salad and brisket. Second, it raised money from items that are sold during the auction. The third way that it raised money is through financial donations from individuals and businesses.
