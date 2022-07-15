KEMPNER — Retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Gordon was remembered last week at his beloved Kempner VFW post as a “kind, generous, old soul” during a celebration of his life and fundraiser six days after he died in an early-morning car crash along U.S. 190 near Kempner City Hall.
The 43-year-old, who once served as junior and senior vice commander, for Fred T. Venable VFW Post 3393, spent 23 years in the military and was a decorated veteran of the war in Iraq.
He is survived by daughters Abigail Rush-Gordon of Temple, Hailey and Lacey Gordon of Killeen; sons, Gavin and Emmett Gordon of Kailua, Hawaii; stepdaughters Zoe and Ava Welden of Kempner; and wife, JoAnne Welden of Kempner, who described Gordon simply as “kind.”
“You know that (Bible) verse, ‘Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast ...’ that’s Michael,” she said. “He didn’t get angry. I think I only saw him angry one time.
“I am hurting terribly, but I have relief in knowing that eight months ago, Michael met God at a funeral. So I have that peace.”
Dozens of friends, family members, Army buddies and fellow veterans gathered last Saturday evening at the VFW to pray, reminisce, and share stories about Gordon. After more than an hour of personal tributes, a military-style “final roll call” of current and past post officers was conducted, and then the crowd moved across to the canteen area for a party in Gordon’s honor that included music from longtime friend Greg Showman and the Back Street Band.
Showman, who spent 21 years in the Army and first met Gordon when they were stationed together in Korea in 1998, said he is still coming to grips with everything.
“This whole situation is totally unexpected ... shocking, tragic. However, when you think about the tragedy, then you also think about … at least I got to be part of his life. To be a friend and a brother to him.
“He always had a smile on his face, and he’d always try to put a smile on your face, if he could. It’s just not fair for him to make it through all those years in the Army (and) all those deployments, and then ... 43 years is not long enough for that man to be on this world.”
Billy Pickron, an Army first sergeant retiring after 21 years of service, said he and Gordon first met when they were both stationed in Okinawa, Japan. They soon became fast friends and eventually more like family.
“He was the most genuine, true man that I’ve ever met,” Pickron said. “We went beyond friendship within the first year. I always looked up to him for how to become a better man. He was my go-to guy. He showed me how to become a better person.
“He was just one of those people that most men aspire to me. He loved everybody. Personally, I don’t think Michael was done down here yet, but I guess God wanted his favorite angel back.”
Cliff Grimm, who served as post commander when Gordon was senior vice commander, said he was “a great, kind-hearted, old soul in a young man’s body.”
“He would give the shirt off his back if he knew it would help somebody — and he would do it with a smile. No ifs, ands, or buts about it,” Grimm said, as his wife, Tilee, agreed. “I thought, ‘How could this happen to him?’
“After a while, talking to my post chaplain, it became more of an understanding that ... he was called home. As a post family, we are going to be taking care of Jo(Anne) and her family — his family. That’s our obligation now — to take care of them the way he took care of us.”
Donations continue to be accepted at the Kempner VFW for Gordon’s family.
