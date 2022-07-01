KEMPNER — The Kempner Volunteer Fire Department got off to a hot start, dispatching the Police Department/County Sheriff’s Department in an obstacle course during the inaugural Battle of the Badges at KempnerFest last Saturday.
Despite the best efforts from area residents trying to cool them off with water balloons, the firefighters kept their momentum and captured the victory, earning a $100 gift card for each competing member, courtesy of Carlson Law Firm in Killeen.
“Great competition First Responders. We all rely on each other to do our jobs. It’s good that we can have friendly competition but know we will be there for each other when needed,” the department posted on Facebook after some light-hearted ribbing between it, the police department and Acadian EMS service, which also competed.
The inaugural competition also featured ax-throwing and a tug-of-war.
As the first responders attempted to navigate the obstacle course, area residents attempted to pelt them with water balloons, some of them finding their target.
One set of 10-year-old twins often yelped with excitement as they chucked the balloons and excitedly ran back to pick up more.
Their mother, Candice Tanner, brought the kids from their home in Copperas Cove to the Sylvia Tucker Memorial Park in Kempner to see a friend of the family.
“We actually have a friend who’s playing in the band so we can listen to him play and kind of check out what’s going on in the area,” Tanner said.
A few bands were booked to provide live entertainment for the event.
Prior to the beginning of the first responder battle, Kempner resident Barbara Henson strolled around the park with her three children and mother.
“We came last year and it was a great time, so we came back again this year,” Henson said. “We just got here so we’re excited for the bouncy houses, and the kids remember the bouncy house from last year, so they made sure we came this year.”
The Hensons also watched the competition.
“I told my kids we’re all going to have to root for somebody different,” Henson said.
David Williams II, Kempner’s city manager, said the city did not spend a dime on the festival, except for salaries of city staff members. All of the rest of the funds for the event came from donations from individuals and organizations.
“We’ve got to be very careful with that,” Williams said, citing the city’s small budget. “Hayleigh, our city secretary, has done a great job in cultivating these relationships to make sure we get these donations.”
