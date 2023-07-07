Retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Melvin Holliday served 31 years in the military, retired in 2012, and has worked ever since as an alternative school history teacher for the Copperas Cove Independent School District.
The best thing about his job, the Tennessee native says, is making a connection with sometimes struggling young people and convincing them that instead of a chore, going to school and getting an education is the ticket to a successful future.
“I picked up the skill (for teaching) my last three years in the Army, when I was an instructor for the Sergeants Major Academy,” Holliday said. “So I figured I would go into teaching to give something back. It was something that was on my heart, so I pursued it.
“I’ve stayed around as long as I have because it’s really a privilege to be able to be a mentor and be able to set standards for the kids. Teaching is about the same, really, whether it’s in a military classroom or public school. In the military, you’ve got adults and adults are always judging based on what they know. We have similar knowledge, and you have people that want to check your knowledge every now and then … challenge you and stuff like that.
“The kids don’t do that, but it’s a challenge just getting them to listen and understand that education is a key piece of the rest of their life. We talk about my life experiences versus their life experiences. I’m a history teacher so that subject kind of helps me do that.”
Holliday was born in Jackson, Tennessee, and raised from age 4 in Decatur, Illinois, where he graduated high school in 1977. He was a standout wrestler in high school, for one year at junior college, and later in the Army.
“I went to the junior college nationals,” he said, “and in the Army, I participated in the U.S. Army Europe Greco-Roman and freestyle tournament. Took second and third place in those.”
With no solid plan for the future and some growing responsibilities to take care of, Holliday left college and eventually decided to join the service in 1981.
“I joined when I was 22,” he said. “It was just a spontaneous decision. I was doing nothing and going nowhere fast. It was nothing that I planned. I had quite a few friends who had joined right out of high school, but not too long after getting out of high school, I got married (in 1980). We already had two of our kids before we got married. I was working odd jobs. It seemed like everybody in the neighborhood was working at a foundry or a factory or something, and I just couldn’t see myself doing that.
“I had gotten scholarships and grants to go to junior college. I stayed for about a year and started the second year, then I dropped out of there in 1978 or ’79. One day I just said I was going to the recruiting station, take the test, and join the Army.”
After basic training and infantry AIT at Fort Benning, Georgia, Holliday went on to a successful career that included stops in Germany, Fort Polk, Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos), and recruiting duty in Killeen, Temple, San Antonio, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In 1991, he served in the Middle East during Operation Desert Storm, where his life changed forever.
“There was nothing in particular that happened. It was just being over there. I was afraid for my life,” Holliday said.
“I was in the 1st Tiger Brigade, attached to the 2nd Marine Division. Everything that distracted me over here was taken away, and God had my complete attention over there. I’ve always believed in God and known that he was the source of my life and my family’s life and all that. I just never formally accepted Christ into my life until I got there.
“I got saved by reading tracts (religious brochures). I don’t know where they came from, but I used to find those laying around on the ground. I know it sounds weird, finding tracts on the ground in the middle of the desert, but that’s what happened. Then, we got a hold of some spiritual books and I started reading those. One day I was sitting on the back of my Bradley (Fighting Vehicle) and I had my Bible. I just prayed a prayer of faith, and that was it.
“It was out of fear, but I haven’t looked back since. I’ve stumbled a couple of times in my walk, but I’ve never looked back.”
A father of four and grandfather of three with another on the way, Holliday has been married to wife, Maxine, who is a nurse, for 43 years. He was 53 years old when he left the military and became a teacher through the Troops to Teachers program. Since 2013, he has worked at DAEP (disciplinary alternative education program) in Copperas Cove. He credits both his military experiences and lessons learned from raising his own children with helping him become successful.
“You have to like what you’re doing to stay at a challenging spot like that for so long,” he said. “I taught at the (sergeants major) academy for three years. That’s the top institution for non-commissioned officers, so a lot of the things I was taught in the teacher certification program, I had already learned.
“Also, a lot of things I learned from being a parent and raising our kids in an environment where we had high standards for them helped me out a lot.”
