KILLEEN — Tucked away behind the Rosa Hereford Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, underneath the pavilion for the Andy K. Wells Hike and Bike Trail, United Business Connections (formerly Black Owned and Operated Movement, or BOOM), will continue collecting donations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Joseph Solomon, executive director for The Refuge Corporation in Copperas Cove, said he was surprised to learn that United Business Connections, had selected his organization as the beneficiary of a holiday gift drive.
“It means a whole lot,” Solomon said Saturday. “... It’s a pleasant surprise; it really is. And it shows how this community is so united.”
Oran Spradley, vice president of United Business Connections and owner of DJ Sprad Entertainment, LLC, said there is a wide range of donations it is looking for to give to The Refuge Corporation.
“Our goal is to collect new toys, new clothes — or gently-used clothes — personal hygiene items and COVID-19 personal protection products ... such as masks, hand sanitizer,” Spradley said.
People can also provide monetary donations if they so choose.
All the cash donations will be compiled and presented to The Refuge Corporation for it to use as needed.
“We’re trying to give individuals that may be going through a tough time during the holiday — whether it’s due to COVID or other struggles that people are facing now-a-days — we’re trying to give them some relief,” Spradley said.
Solomon said the act is reflective of United Business Connections.
“They don’t think about themselves; they think about others,” Solomon said.
Spradley explained why he and the president of the organization, Eugene Alexander, chose The Refuge Corporation as the beneficiary.
“The Refuge Corporation has been around for a long time,” Spradley said. “... Not only do they service the community with a mobile food bank, but they also have a men and women’s shelter as well as a family shelter. They also have a thrift store where individuals can buy clothes at a discounted cost, or the clothes that are donated to them.”
Solomon said he is grateful for the support.
“They know we will do the right thing with whatever they give us,” Solomon said.
Solomon said he loves the unity of different agencies.
“The common denominator of all of the help agencies, and organizations and churches in this community is helping one another in terms of people that are in need,” Solomon said.
Solomon said it is a joy that United Business Connections is thinking about others during the Christmas season, which Solomon referred to as “the season of giving.”
“Whatever we can do to help them out is what we’re trying to do,” Spradley said.
