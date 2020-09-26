Five-year-old Alaya Pringle loves to eat. The kindergartener is not picky about her food and will try most any food offered to her, an unusual trait for a young child.
But, the petite beauty queen’s affection for food is not the only thing that sets her apart from others. She also has a big heart and wants to ensure other children do not go hungry. Pringle entered the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant this year and captured the title of Little Miss Five Hills.
She selected “Combating the COVID-19 Global Food Crisis” as her platform of service. It was the service aspect of the pageant and the college scholarships it offers that encouraged Alaya’s mother, Kila Pringle, to enter her daughter in the contest.
“As a former pageant queen, I value the pageant experience and have witnessed how pageants can enrich the lives of its participants, volunteers, and supporting community,” Kila Pringle said. “Through participation in pageants, my daughter has gained self-confidence, talent, and friendships. Her favorite things about competing in pageants are being able to meet new people, live like a princess for the day, and of course, relish in all of the prizes and fun.”
While Alaya does enjoy having fun, she is also a hard worker. Alaya and her father built her stand for National Lemonade Day Weekend, and Alaya raised $531.10 that she used to purchase non-perishable food items. The items were donated to Martin Walker Elementary to begin a Blessings in a Backpack Program to ensure students in-need do not go hungry on the weekend.
“My dad helped me decide what to buy. We bought a lot of oatmeal and vegetables and my favorite was the cereal,” Alaya Pringle said.
Alaya has also donated food to the local food bank through a collection drive she conducted at her church.
“Because of COVID-19, the issues of food shortages and hunger are even worse than before,” Kila Pringle said. “We want Alaya to be able to share her love for food with the world and the ultimate goal is to help fight hunger.”
In addition to cooking and eating, Alaya enjoys watching cartoons and playing with her dolls. But, she loves giving back to those in need even more. She has created and donated care bags for the homeless, volunteered at local nursing homes with her cheerleading team and assisted with her church beautification program. Since the pandemic arrived, Alaya has also given several hours of service to Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful helping with community trash pick-ups and helping with the planter project on Avenue D.
