Five-year-old Braelyn Liles may not yet know what she wants to be when she grows up, but the kindergartner does know that she wants a baby sister. This led her family to become involved in the foster care system and opened opportunities for the youngster to help other children.
The reigning Little Miss Five Hills selected Fostering Hope as her platform of service during her yearlong reign. She collected more than 1,200 personal hygiene items, baby items, coloring books, and stuffed animals to fill backpacks for children being removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect.
“Braelyn wants to help end children carrying their belongings in trash bags when they are coming into foster care,” said Braelyn’s mom, Christy Liles. “She has raised $420 to purchase backpacks, duffle bags, and small suitcases for foster children to put their items in when they are placed in situations over which they had no control.”
Braelyn collected more than 160 sets of pajamas for children in foster care in Bell and Coryell Counties.
“Braelyn has learned so much through her community service this year,” said Liles. “She is learning to speak in public which is something even most adults struggle with. She has learned the true value of community service. She may be young, but she has spent countless hours of her short life serving those in need. She has truly enjoyed this experience and we know she will continue to help others because of the experiences the pageant has exposed her to.”
This is not Braelyn’s first volunteer project to help other children. As the 2017 Baby Miss Five Hills, Braelyn’s platform of service was Hope Pregnancy Center. She and her mom placed baby bottles in local businesses and collected more than $1,000 in coins to support the organization’s family planning efforts.
Braelyn has volunteered more than 700 hours with the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program and has twice received the bronze, silver, and gold Presidential Volunteer Service Awards.
Some of her favorite hobbies include arts and crafts, dancing, having play dates with her best friend, writing notes and drawing pictures, and looking up to her big sister. She is currently learning to spell and read.
