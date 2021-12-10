Copperas Cove resident Silvia Rhodes called out the bingo numbers in her native language of German in the Krist Kindl Markt’s inaugural German bingo event on Sunday while Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador Dawn Hale called them in English. Festival-goers packed the civic center to play the game that is easy to follow even for first-time players.
The event was hosted by Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador Dawn Hale to purchase fans for senior citizens to use in the summer.
“We played about 20 games with the players winning various German prizes including steins, Nachtman crystal, artwork, rugs, and more,” Hale said. “They were excited and looked forward to each game and the potential prizes they could win. Many of the participants at the end of the day asked if we planned to hold it next year as they would definitely attend.”
Players who donated a box or stand fan were able to play unlimited bingo and increase their chances of winning. The Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program, in partnership with the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce, plans to hold the German bingo annually, beginning with next year’s Krist Kindl Markt.
