The Copperas Cove Lady Bulldawgs basketball hits the court for the first time of the season Friday, and they will do so under the direction of longtime basketball coach Derik Short, who is new to Copperas Cove.
Prior to being selected as the new head coach for the Lady Bulldawgs, Short had spent the bulk of his 26-year coaching career at Naaman Forest High School in Garland.
When Short took the job, he said last week that Athletic Coordinator Cari Lowery’s goal with his arrival is to “establish stability” in the basketball program.
“I’ve had some pretty good success, so I think they were looking for a coach that could bring that similar kind of success here to Cove,” Short said.
Short comes to Copperas Cove sporting a 281-202 record as a head coach and has led his teams to various levels of the post season in his career.
Short-led teams have four district championships, six bi-district championships, six area round appearances, two regional tournament appearances and a trip to the state tournament, according to the High Plains Observer of Perryton.
Having been with the team since late spring, Short said he does not have a lot of expectations for the first year at a new job.
“First year, it’s really kind of a get-to-know-you kind of deal,” he said. “It’s me getting familiar with the kids, the kids getting familiar with the way I want things done.”
While he admitted that it takes time to turn a program around, Short’s goals for the Lady Bulldawgs are clear.
“My hope is to establish a tradition where we’re talking about winning district championships,” he said. “And I want the kids to believe in the possibility that we can do regional tournaments, that the possibility exists that we can do state tournaments.”
To begin the road to those goals, Short will lean on the experience of his projected starting players, who all bring their own unique skills to the floor.
Elianah Eady-Smith is a versatile senior who can play any of four different positions. Taylor Wilson will be the tall, athletic anchor in the post. Lean Sanchez is an outside shooter. Ta’Shayla Marrie is a senior guard who helps direct players on the floor. Shak Zeigler is a senior guard who is an attacker/slasher player. To supplement the starting five talent, Short said he has some talented players set to come off the bench.
“The kids have been great,” Short said. “I love the kids. They’re coachable, they want to be better, they want to be successful.
“I just think we have to help them learn how to be that way.”
The Lady Bulldawgs begin the season at 7 p.m. Friday with a road trip to Leander.
