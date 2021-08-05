The Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs volleyball team has been a prominent and consistent staple in the state playoffs for the past 15 years, and head coach Cari Lowery hopes to make it 16 this season.
Lowery took over as head coach at Copperas Cove in 2004, and she has produced a winning team since 2006.
As is always the goal, Lowery said she hopes to bring another District 12-6A title to Copperas Cove, which would be the first since 2019.
“That is the goal,” she said. “We want to win ball games, we want to win and keep winning.”
Lowery pointed to the banners of the past district championship teams she has coached along the wall of the gym, visible to the players as they practice and play.
“We’ve been in the state playoffs 15 years. These kids, that’s their whole life; they don’t know anything different now,” Lowery said. “So there’s a lot of tradition to Lady Dawg volleyball, and there’s a lot of expectation to being part of Lady Dawg volleyball, and they feel it and they know it.”
On top of a district championship, Lowery said she would like to get back to the regional finals in the playoffs, a round the Lady Dawgs have not been to since making the jump from 5A to 6A.
One key aspect to the Lady Dawgs schedule to help them prepare for their pursuit of their goals is the return of tournament games, Lowery explained.
“Tournament season is when you have an opportunity to mesh your team together,” Lowery said. “There’s a lot of team-building there, a lot of bonding and things like that happen; they learn how to work with each other on the court — those kind of things.”
According to the schedule, the Lady Dawgs are expected to compete in the Georgetown tournament from Aug. 12-14, the Bastrop tournament from Aug. 19-21 and the San Marcos tournament from Aug. 26-28.
Lowery explained that is important for a team like Copperas Cove, where a number of her players are multisport athletes.
During last season’s coronavirus-altered season, the team played a district-only schedule.
Three seniors look to lead by example and help develop the team — middle blocker Kyra Gaston, libero Emma Wasiak and outside hitter Jiya Edwards.
“For me, I feel like it’s a lot of hard work and a lot of being tired, but it’s worth it in the end — you know, when you win a lot of games and feel like your team is all together,” Gaston said of competing on the volleyball team.
Gaston added that she feels that she and the rest of the players on the team have a positive mindset heading into this year.
Wasiak said the seniors can help the underclassmen as the season progresses.
“Sometimes pressure can be put on the seniors, because we want our team to be the best they can be, so we try to help the younger incoming players play up to the varsity level once they’re on varsity,” Wasiak said.
Along with winning games, Wasiak said she wants to see the marked growth and improvement of the team from the beginning of the season to the end.
Edwards said her mindset will be to let her actions speak.
“It’s very important, considering last year’s circumstances. We got held back a little bit, and I don’t want to take anything for granted this year,” Edwards said. “With our new team, especially the younger ones, I want to lead by example to show them don’t take anything for granted. You keep driving, no matter how you are — no matter if you’re on the varsity level, you never settle for less.”
Records
All three seniors said they are hoping to lead the team to a district championship, but two of them also have their sights set on breaking school records.
Gaston wants to break the school record for blocks in one season, set by Christina Pettigrew, who had 182 blocks in 2017.
Wasiak is looking to break the school’s dig record, which is at 1,024, set by Lexi Perez in 2014.
Lowery said both Gaston and Wasiak are capable of breaking the respective records.
“It would mean a lot,” Wasiak said of the potential to break a record. “Because it shows all the hard work that I put in practice has really paid off.”
Alumni game
The Lady Dawgs will hit the floor at 6:30 p.m. Friday to take on some returning alums of the program during the alumni game.
Lowery said she started the alumni game a few years ago to inspire her players, as more and more have had the opportunity to play at the college level.
“It’s a fun thing, because it’s inspiring for those younger kids to get to see, ‘That’s what I want to do. I want to be those girls right there,’” Lowery said.
Around 20 former Lady Dawgs will form the alumni squad Friday.
The first competitive game for the team will be Tuesday, when the Lady Dawgs take on Cedar Creek at home. The junior varsity game is set to begin at 3 p.m., with the varsity game set to start afterward — around 4 p.m.
