Despite an offseason full of ups and downs and starts and stops, Copperas Cove varsity volleyball head coach Cari Lowery is confident in her team’s ability to get ready for the season, which begins next week.
“We’re going to be ready to play,” Lowery said via phone Wednesday. “You know, they’re smart kids, they’re coachable; and that’s the main thing, that they’re coachable.
“They study the game. We’ve gone over on paper and on film and on the floor all kinds of situations and variations.”
Lowery said the team may not necessarily start where it needs to, but she is confident the team will be OK.
“We’re going to dig in and work hard and do our best,” she said. “I think we’re going to surprise some people, and I think we’re going to get better every day we play and every day we practice.”
Typically by this time in the year, the Lady Dawgs would have played approximately 20 games, including all, if not most, of their tournament games.
Lowery said that normally during the offseason the team is able to do summer workouts, such as weight training and volleyball-specific drills. The team also has a spring camp and a summer camp where the players teach volleyball skills to the soon-to-be Lady Dawgs who are still in elementary school.
After a brief resumption of activities in the summer, the University Interscholastic League, the governing body of high school athletics in Texas, put a halt to summer workouts in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus among the ranks of its athletes.
In July, UIL issued a revised schedule to its fall athletics. Volleyball and football at the 6A level were forced to wait until Monday to begin practicing.
“It’s a completely different mindset of how you approach coaching and timing your season and getting your kids ready,” Lowery said.
Lowery said she has a younger team this year and is relying on the current seniors to take leadership roles on the team.
The Lady Dawgs graduated a number of seniors from last year’s team that finished with an overall record of 33-11 (14-2 in district). In the playoffs last year, Cove beat Horn in the bi-district round and lost to Prosper in the area round.
One of the seniors ready to step up to the proverbial plate is Emily Vanderpoel who plays the setter position.
“This year, I want to be more of a leader,” Vanderpoel said Wednesday. “Last year, I was kind of the younger one, but this year I want to be a leader. And I want to do better with my decision making on the court.”
Vanderpoel’s goal for the team is to be district champions, and she is confident that the current team can make it happen.
“One thing I’ve noticed with this team is that we connect very well,” she said. “And compared to last year’s team … last year’s team, it took us a while to connect at first.”
Another senior ready to lead the charge is outside hitter Larissa Melendez, who has loftier goals of winning a state championship.
“As a person — as a senior on the team — I feel like I’m getting better, inside and outside of the court,” Melendez said. “I feel like it’s just as important to be a leader on the court.”
Melendez said she has seen the team get better in practice so far. She said she sees underclassmen that seem ready to step up and take leadership roles.
“Compared to last year, we have a lot of big shoes to fill, and this year, same thing but even bigger shoes,” Melendez said. “And I feel like that’s not stopping us; that’s just more of a challenge that we want to be and that we’re going to accomplish before game day.”
The Lady Dawgs begin the season Tuesday at home against Liberty Hill. Varsity is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
