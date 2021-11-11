LAMPASAS — White-tail deer hunting is big business in Texas and the Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce marked last week’s start of the 2021 rifle season with the city’s 12th annual Hunters Welcome barbecue lunch.
Opening day was Nov. 6 and deer hunters from across the region stopped by the HEB parking lot on Key Avenue in Lampasas for well-wishes and to pick up a made-to-order lunch for $8 that included a Texas-size barbecue sandwich, chips, cookie, drink, and goodie bag.
Frank Wakeman, who owns a hundred acres just west of town, was on hand for the event. Now 72 years old, Wakeman says he started hunting when he was six or seven, but does not pick up a rifle anymore. He prefers instead to help his kids with their trophies in exchange for a little venison for himself.
“I’ve been coming here ever since they started it,” Wakeman said. “I think it’s great. I don’t hunt anymore, but my boys hunt and I process their deer for them. I usually put them up all at one time and just spend the day processing – making ground meat and sausage, cutlets. I just decided that I can get all the meat I need from them.”
As hunters and family members made their way through the lunch line, Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce executive director Melissa Unger was busy helping a team of volunteers prepare to-go orders.
Unger has been involved with the Hunters Welcome for four years, and said the event has grown every year – even during last year’s COVID-19 restrictions.
“The hunters didn’t stop (coming),” she said. “We did 700 lunches last year, which was about 200 more than the prior year. So we prepared for about 700 again, and we’re hoping to exceed that.
“We want to welcome all the hunters that are passing through, show them our Lampasas hospitality, fill their bellies, and just bring the local community together. Yesterday, we cooked (barbecue) from eight in the morning until 10 at night, so all of this barbecue has a lot of love in it.
“People who come in here have local leases and leases not too far away, and so they come here for the next couple of months. They bring their family, and their family will kind of tool around Lampasas, shop at the stores, eat at the restaurants, enjoy our parks. We’re glad to have everybody and showcase all that Lampasas has to offer.”
In Texas, annual deer-hunting related expenses reportedly reach close to $2 billion, including more than $800 million for such things as food and lodging, transportation, and other trip expenses. Nationwide, white-tailed deer hunting generates more than $15 billion a year.
According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, this year promises to be another above-average season for white-tailed hunting, with spring and summer rains helping to create plenty of quality food sources, and “a good carryover” of deer from the 2020 hunting season promises to produce an increase in the overall statewide population.
Shaun Bayless, game warden for Lampasas County since 2010, was on hand Friday to visit with hunters and talk about legal issues and concerns, including how to avoid a big fine for killing an illegal deer.
“Antler restrictions is always something,” said Bayless, explaining that Lampasas County has a bag limit of five deer per hunter. That includes a maximum of two bucks (males) and there are restrictions on what kind of buck can be killed. A bag limit can be filled with five does (females); four does and one buck; or three does and two bucks.
