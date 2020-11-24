Copperas Cove-area residents can place a wreath at the grave of a veteran or a family member Saturday.
The annual laying of the wreaths event will take place at 10 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, Killeen.
A wreath will be placed at every grave and columbarium at the cemetery — more than 11,000 in total.
The event began in 2008 by Jean Shine, founder of Wreaths for Vets, a nonprofit organization.
Parking at the cemetery is limited. A park and ride program will be offered at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, 1001 Leadership Place. People can park in the parking lot and ride one of 10 buses to the cemetery.
There will be a prayer, instructions for placing the wreaths at the graves and then taps will be played.
After the prayer, instruction and taps, family members of those buried there will be given the first opportunity to lay a wreath, followed by the rest of the volunteers.
