Though moments of hilarity ensued from a rousing performance of “Little Red Riding Hood,” five youngsters in Copperas Cove made their way through their four-minute version of the classic tale.
The students are all continuing school into the summer thanks to Copperas Cove ISD’s summer learning camps.
“It was just new to us, so we just decided to join it because it was new to us,” said fourth grader Jacob Parker, who participated in Reader’s Theater with his twin brother, Tyler.
Parker said he and his peers were learning about confidence and acting out the classic tale with some changes.
Camp teacher Adrian White explained why some changes were made.
“I really told them we all learned about these stories from way back when — these folktales that teach us lessons,” she said. “But what if you put your own voice in and how would you change the character to make it where you connect to the character?”
Tyler Parker, as a matter of fact, created a character and tussled with his brother, the wolf, during the quick skit.
Across the hall at S. C. Lee Junior High School, nearly a dozen students learned about horticultural topics in Plants 101.
“I love it because I love plants,” teacher Paloma Nielsen said Wednesday. “Whenever I’m not at school, it’s either cooking or I’m with my plants.”
Nielsen, a special education teacher’s aide at Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary School, said she is pleased that the younger students were so interested in learning about plants.
“You usually see that in older people, but for kids to be talking about plants about plants — and I have some that are so knowledgeable, and they surprised me,” she said.
Krystalyn Bell, an incoming fourth-grader at Clements/Parsons Elementary in Copperas Cove, was one of the students learning in Plants 101.
She said Wednesday that she and her mother plant wild flowers together.
“I go to my sister’s softball games a lot, and I just see people pick yellow flowers across her games and stuff, and I’m like, I’m going to plant wild flowers because there’s not very many left, probably,” Bell said.
Plants 101 and Reader’s Theater were just two of the 30 learning camps the district is offering for students to take part in.
